Suspect held over death of 4-y-o girl in St Mary house fire

A man has been held in connection with today's fatal house fire in St Mary that resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Acting Commander for the St Mary police division, Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis, says the suspect was apprehended during a police operation.

He declined to provide further details.

The incident happened about 4 a.m. in Dean Pen district in Highgate.

The deceased child has been identified as Sariah Kowen.

The girl's mother, Rose Beecher, 38, and other family members also received injuries in the house fire and are said to be in serious condition in hospital.

The police are treating the incident as a case of suspected arson.

- Carl Gilchrist

