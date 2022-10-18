US$100 for every car sold!

An often-silent but serious illness has plagued Jamaicans and people of the world for decades. While many other forms of cancer affect us, breast cancer has been the most common cancer among Jamaican women, with the Ministry of Health and Wellness reporting over 1,200 new diagnoses in 2020. Globally, the numbers were just as alarming, with a total of 2.26 million cases, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world.

In 1955, the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) was formed, and since then, this non-profit organisation has been working tirelessly to eliminate cancer as a major health problem in Jamaica through a range of cancer control and prevention services offered at a subsidised rate. Since 1985, individuals, communities and corporate entities all over the world have come together every October to show support for those affected by breast cancer. The month is also synonymous with raising awareness of this complex disease and funding research into its causes, treatment, and cure.

This year, the ATL Automotive Group is making a commitment to the cause.

Patrick Wilson, managing director, ATL Automotive, commented “To support the ongoing efforts by the Jamaica Cancer Society, we will be donating US$100 for every new and preowned vehicle sold through our dealerships during the month of October. We celebrate the work undertaken by the JCS in our local health sector. Many people have benefited immensely from being screened for different cancers, including breast, cervical, and prostate, and many lives have been saved.

“We hope that through this donation, we are able to assist in furthering the organisation’s mission, and that many more lives will be impacted in a meaningful way.”