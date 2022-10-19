Businessman killed in Hanover

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen during a robbery at his establishment in Green Island, Hanover this evening.

The incident happened at his supermarket around 7:30 p.m.

The man, known only as Archie, is of Chinese heritage.

The Gleaner understands he recently took over the supermarket from another Chinese operator.

