Businessman killed in Hanover
Published:Wednesday | October 19, 2022 | 8:12 PM
A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen during a robbery at his establishment in Green Island, Hanover this evening.
The incident happened at his supermarket around 7:30 p.m.
The man, known only as Archie, is of Chinese heritage.
The Gleaner understands he recently took over the supermarket from another Chinese operator.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.