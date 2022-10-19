Cane cutter accused of killing his girlfriend gets bail

Can cutter, Sherwayne Collins, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

When Collins, 34, appeared before Parish Judge, Natalie Creary-Dixon, his attorney, Kemoy McEkron, argued that Collins was not a flight risk.

McEkron said that his client had surrendered after the incident and that he has a steady place of abode.

Collins was then granted bail on condition that he surrender his travel documents and reappear in court on November 15, 2022.

It is alleged that on Sunday, August 21, Alicia Patience, a 24-year-old hairdresser, was fatally stabbed by Collins during a dispute at home at Dunfar Lane in Lluidas Vale district in St Catherine.

He subsequently turned himself in to the Shady Grove police and was charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

