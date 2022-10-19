Cop and JPS contractors accused of sexual assault granted bail

The police constable and two Jamaica Public Service Company contractors implicated in the sexual assault of a woman in Manchester were granted $850,000 bail following an appearance before the parish court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors strongly opposed the bail applications for Durant Brown, a cop stationed in St Catherine, and Eric Grant and Devonie Bogle.

They expressed concerns that the men or their agents could interfere with witnesses.

But defence lawyers countered, arguing, among other things, that the risk of the men absconding bail was low.

Attorney-at-law Alexander Shaw, who represents the policeman, insisted that his client had a constitutional right to bail and he should not be denied merely because he was a cop.

The lawyer for the other two men, Chadwick Berry, argued similar grounds.

Parish Judge Monique Harrison said the prosecution did not demonstrate that the risks were insurmountable and granted the applications for bail.

A travel order has been imposed on them and they are to turn over their travel documents to the authorities.

The men are to return to court on November 16.

It's alleged that the three went to a house in Manchester on October 11, where they allegedly discovered illegal power connections.

It's reported that the men solicited sex in return for not reporting the woman.

She rejected the offer, prosecutors told the court.

However, the woman contended that the men ignored her response and assaulted her.

The policeman has been charged with grievous sexual assault and corruptly soliciting and corruptly accepting oral sex.

And Grant and Bogle, who are from Kingston, have been charged with rape, along with corruptly soliciting and corruptly accepting sex.

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend also represents both men, but he was not in court today.

