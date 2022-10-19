Embattled UK leader Liz Truss loses 2nd minister in a week

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Suella Braverman left her job on Wednesday, the second senior minister in a week to leave Prime Minister Liz Truss' government.

It was not immediately clear whether she quit or was fired.

Braverman, appointed less than two months ago, is a popular figure on the ruling Conservative Party's right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies.

Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair drew up spooked financial markets.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.