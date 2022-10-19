JC Hutchinson blasted for recommending award of contract to son's company

Director of Investigations at the Integrity Commission Kevon Stephenson has blasted Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North West JC Hutchinson for engaging in nepotism and for his actions that constituted a conflict of interest.

The Integrity Commission launched an investigation into allegations of nepotism, impropriety and irregularity in relation to recommendations made to the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation for the award of contracts to Prostar Electrical and Construction and recommendations made to the National Council on Education for the appointment of individuals to school boards, by William JC Hutchinson.

Stephenson, in a report tabled in Parliament Wednesday described Hutchinson's conduct as “appalling”, noting that his actions may have damaged public confidence in Jamaica's governance arrangements.

In that regard, the director of investigations recommended that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple Philibert should “implement such sanctions which are both commensurate with the seriousness of his conduct and inspire public confidence in government.”

Stephenson concludes that Hutchinson “directly and/or ostensibly authorised Claudette Baker-Archer, Coordinator of the Constituency Development (CDF) to recommend Prostar Electrical and Construction, a private entity owned by his son Jason Hutchinson, for the award of contracts by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, for the supply of electrical material.

The director of investigations also concluded that Hutchinson directly and/or ostensibly authorised Claudette Baker-Archer, CDF coordinator to sign correspondence on his behalf, requesting payment on behalf of Prostar Electrical and Construction, in relation to electrical material and/or services supplied by the referenced entity at the Lacovia Community Centre.

Further, Stephenson concluded that Hutchinson's direct and/or ostensible recommendation of Prostar Electrical and Construction for the award of contracts by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation amounted to an actual conflict of interest, in light of the fact that the entity is owned by his son, Jason Hutchinson.

The integrity commission's chief investigator of corruption stated that Hutchinson's “actions were improper and irregular, given his role as a Public Servant and corresponding responsibility to act with fairness and transparency in discharging his obligations as a Member of Parliament.”

The works were undertaken in 2018, with payments to the company totalling $713,512.35.

