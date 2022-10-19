Man denies connection to gun found in KFC box

The trial for a St Andrew man who was arrested and charged for an illegal gun that was reportedly found inside a KFC box in his father's motor car was today aborted when he appeared in the Gun Court.

The 25-year-old defendant, Oshando Hylton, is facing illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges.

Today when Hylton appeared in court with his attorneys, John Jacobs and Courtney Rowe, for the start of a three-day trial, the prosecutor informed the court that the trial could not proceed as planned.

The prosecutor indicated that a DNA report and an accompanying police statement were outstanding and asked for the matter to be placed back on the mention list for November 23.

Consequently, Hylton's bail was extended.

According to reports, on June 2 a police team was on mobile patrol in the Half-Way-Tree area in St Andrew when, on reaching Dumbarton Avenue, they observed two men who aroused their suspicion.

The police reported that the men were observed standing near a motor car, which was searched and a Taurus nine millemetre pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in a KFC chicken box that was seen in the car.

The two men were arrested and charged.

The charges against one of them were later dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.

Hylton however has denied having any connection to the illegal weapon.

He is also contending that the police had not shown him the gun that was allegedly recovered.

