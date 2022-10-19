Man killed in Denham Town as community marks five years of ZOSO

A man was murdered at home on North Street in Denham Town, Kingston, as the authorities marked five years since the community was declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

The incident occurred at least one hour before the start of an event at the Denham Town Community Centre in recognition of the milestone.

The deceased has been identified as Chad Coleman.

It's understood he was at home, located between two ZOSO checkpoints, about 12:35 when he was shot and killed.

The ZOSO was declared in the area on October 17, 2017.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang brought a motion to the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon for a 60-day extension of the measure in the community.

"Notwithstanding the progress made so far in these declared zones, the efforts must be continued," Chang told the House.

