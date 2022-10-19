Man murdered in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Solomon Street in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Adrian Brown, otherwise called 'Ant Man', a farmer of Crowder district in Grange Hill.

The incident happened some time around 8:20.

It is reported that Brown had earlier attended to his cows and then went to visit his father.

While walking along Solomon Street, he was pronounced upon by unknown assailants who opened fire hitting him.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he died while being treated.

- Hopeton Bucknor

