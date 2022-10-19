Men get MoBay mayor’s award for heroes’ rescue

WESTERN BUREAU:

CLAYVIAN WILLIAMS and Horatio Campbell, the two men who risked their lives to rescue two members of a family from raging floodwaters in Westgate Hills, St James, on April 19, were freshly hailed and publicly awarded as heroes during Monday’s National Heroes Day celebration in Montego Bay.

Williams, 34, and Campbell, 22, both received the Mayor’s Special Award for Gallantry during the annual Heroes’ Day Civic and Awards Ceremony in Sam Sharpe Square, held under this year’s national theme ‘Re-Igniting Greatness Through Our Heritage’.

The two men were instrumental in rescuing family members Berris and Shannon Walters from being washed away during heavy rains in the Westgate Hills area on April 19. The flood rains unfortunately claimed the lives of two other relatives of the Walters family, 12-year-old Jenell Walters and her grandmother Beryl Walters, who were also in the motor car that was swept away in the raging floodwaters.

Reflecting on his award, which was presented by Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams, Clayvian was as humble in acknowledging the honour as he was when he had previously been awarded for his bravery by the St James Municipal Corporation one month after the dangerous rescue effort took place.

“It is a good feeling to get the recognition, because lots of times people do some good deeds and they do not get the recognition. I had gotten an award already, and this is another one, and it feels nice,” said Williams. “It was just to get them out of the water as soon as possible, nothing more.”

Meanwhile, Campbell declared that he would have gone back into the rushing waters again if he were given a chance to relive that moment, due to his appreciation for the value of life.

“What caused me to go in the water was that when I think about life, life is the most important thing. I value my life just as much as anybody else’s life, and that is why I took the risk and I would do it again,” said Campbell. “I do appreciate this honour and I am grateful for it. Heroes do not always have to be in capes.”

Williams and Campbell were among four St James residents who received the Mayor’s Special Award during Monday’s service, in addition to seven other residents who were presented with the Sam Sharpe Awards for 2022.

The other two recipients of the Mayor’s Special Award were Isiaa Madden, managing director of Dovecot Memorial Park; and Janet Silvera, the immediate past president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who were both awarded for their contributions to community service.

During his address at the service, the mayor urged Jamaicans to develop a mentality for showing kindness to others.

“The attitude of some among us does not represent the behaviour linked to growth and development. Crime, violence and lawlessness are eroding and destroying the very foundation of our society, and these are negative aspects of our culture that we must dispose of. We must foster a change that will bring about a kinder and gentler society,” said Williams.

In addition to the four recipients of the Mayor’s Special Award, the seven recipients of the Sam Sharpe Award for 2022 are:

* Lola Cunningham, for contribution to health

* Allaine Harvey, Leroy Gordon and Melvin Ottey, for contribution to community service

* Esmine Anderson and Marilyn Samuels Porter, for contribution to education

* Leacroft Lettman, for contribution to sports