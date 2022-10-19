Mother of 4-y-o fire victim also succumbs to burn injuries

Thirty-eight-year-old Rose Beecher died Tuesday night in hospital from burns she received in a fire which also killed her daughter in Dean Pen, Highgate, St Mary.

This was confirmed to The Gleaner by Acting Commandant for the St Mary police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Francis.

Beecher's daughter, four-year-old Sariah Kowen, perished after their house was set ablaze as they slept, about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

One person has since been taken into custody in relation to the fire.

Three other persons who received burns during the fire remain in hospital.

- Carl Gilchrist

