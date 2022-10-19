News Briefs

Salmon, Mullings among UWI valedictorians

Outgoing Gleaner reporter David Salmon is one of five valedictorians selected for The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, graduating class of 2022.

The graduation ceremonies will take place from November 2-5.

Salmon, who attained a degree in public policy and management, is the sole male among the valedictorians.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Wolmer’s Boys’ School alumnus excelled in academia and youth advocacy while at The UWI and received the HRH Prince of Wales Scholarship.

He is pursuing a Master of Philosophy in development studies at the University of Cambridge.

Producer and host of Television Jamaica’s Gen Zed programme, Danielle Mullings, is also a valedictorian. A graduate from the Faculty of Science and Technology, Mullings believes strongly in the power of technology and innovation and is an advocate for using it to edify society.

The RJRGLEANER Group duo are joined by Akeelia Richards, a 21-year-old attorney-in-training at the Norman Manley Law School and adjunct tutor; Immaculate Conception High alumna Dr Dayna Palmer; and St Andrew native Tamarnie Tavares.

Rage over state of St Mary roads

Residents in several communities in St Mary mounted roadblocks on Tuesday to protest the condition of thoroughfares in the parish.

The angry residents took to the streets from as early as 4 a.m., cutting down trees and using old equipment to block roadways in Islington, Bailey’s Vale, Heywood Hall, Trinity, and Whitehall.

St Mary Central Member of Parliament Dr Morais Guy said residents are frustrated with the “deplorable” state of roads.

He said he had had dialogue with de facto Works Minister Everald Warmington recently about the need for patching to ease the concerns.

“We still haven’t gotten any resolution to this and all I hear is that it has been tied up in procurement, which speaks to the fact that as political representatives, we are victims of those issues, as it relates to the National Works Agency,” Guy said.

This is the latest in a series of protests over road conditions across Jamaica.

There have been similar demonstrations in Clarendon, St Catherine, and Westmoreland.