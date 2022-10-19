One killed, five injured in St Ann shooting

One man has been confirmed dead and five others injured in a drive-by shooting in the quiet farming community of Orange Hill, in St Ann, on Wednesday afternoon.

It's reported that, shortly before 1 p.m., a group of men were at a shop in the district when a motor car drove up and shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the men.

The vehicle sped away and the police were called.

More soon.

- Rasbert Turner

