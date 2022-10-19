Police charge man captured on video punching Ascot High student

The police have charged a 38-year-old man who was seen in a video allegedly physically assaulting a female student of Ascot High School in Portmore, St Catherine, earlier this month.

Acting Commander of the St Catherine South police, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson said the man turned himself over to the police on Tuesday.

He was questioned and later charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Nicholson says man was granted bail and has been scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court in the first week of November.

The police declined to give the man's name, saying threats have been made against his life.

A widely circulated video of the altercation shows the 13-year-old student being accosted by a woman while a group of students looked on. The student was subsequently punched in the face by a man, causing her to fall to the ground.

“We continue to appeal to citizens not to use physical means to settle disputes; we beseech parents and guardians to liaise with school administrators if issues arise with your child at school. The St Catherine South police's Community Safety and Security Branch will continue to provide counselling for all involved in this incident," Nicholson said.

According to reports, the clash arose from an unsettled dispute between two students, which was seemingly not satisfactorily addressed by school administrators.

- Sashana Small

