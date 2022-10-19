Police seeking more information on illegal land sales after charging school principal

The police are seeking information from the public as they continue their probe of illegal land sales in the vicinity of Clifton, St Catherine, in which school principal, Suelyn Ward-Brown, has been charged.

Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act and Conspiracy to Defraud.

Members of the public who may have information that can assist in the Police in their investigation are being asked to contact the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch at 876-967-1389, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police say they have identified three other persons of interest in relation to the matter and are continuing to follow several leads.

Major Basil Jarrett, Communications Manager at the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), which is also involved in the probe, said the three persons now being sought are major players in the illegal land sale deal.

"Several persons who were fleeced of huge sums of money are now coming forward and cooperating with investigators," Jarrett said.

On October 6 the government demolished several unfinished structures which it said were built on lands illegally captured and sold to persons.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House of Representatives days later that the capture of lands in the area was linked to the Clansman Gang.

One of the persons whose structure was demolished said she had paid $800,000 for the land.

