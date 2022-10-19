Public order reset for Westmoreland

WESTERN BUREAU:

PLAGUED BY traffic violations and illegal vending, the Westmoreland police and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC), in a collaborative move, will be seeking to retake control of the commercial district of Savanna-la-Mar with the launch of a public order initiative.

Wayne Josephs, senior superintendent of police in charge of the Westmoreland Police Division, says that the roll-out of the public order initiative took place yesterday.

“If we cannot control our town, then we cannot control the parish. So, we intend to restore public order and we will be targeting illegal vending, the taxis and buses parking in areas that are not designated,” Josephs explained.

“And the delivery trucks that are delivering outside of scheduled hours, we also will be targeting you,” he warned. “This is the start of the warning to persons who are in breach of these rules. We are coming down to the Yuletide season and we will be coming out in full force.”

In St James, a similar initiative to restore public order, called Operation Restore Paradise, was launched on August 15 in the City of Montego Bay targeting illegal vending and indiscipline among motorists, among other things.

Josephs urged private and public passenger vehicle operators to abide by the road codes. To vendors, he encouraged them to use the fruits and vegetables market in the parish capital of Savanna-la-Mar to carry out their trade.

“I just want to encourage you to vend in the designated area, go into the markets, and for those of you who operate public passenger taxis and buses, you need to go into the designated areas,” Josephs said.

