Samuda was 'ethically reprehensible' in Mombasa grass saga - Integrity Commission

Though not criminal, Karl Samuda's conduct in allowing a government entity to cultivate grass on his private property while he was agriculture minister was "ethically reprehensible", the Integrity Commission says.

It wants Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take "action" against his Cabinet minister.

The investigation into the decision of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) to establish a 14.2-acre demonstration plot of Mombasa dairy feeding grass on Samuda's personal property in Knollis, St Catherine, followed media reports and a complaint to the Commission.

The Director of Investigations at the Integrity Commission, Kevon Stephenson, said in a report tabled in the House of Representatives on Wednesday that the establishment of the plot of Mombasa grass by the JDDB on Samuda's property "clearly constituted a personal benefit to him".

Stephenson concluded that "Samuda's acceptance of a personal benefit from an agency which fell within the remit of his Ministerial responsibility, gave rise to an actual conflict of interest."

He also said the JDDB failed to provide information regarding the process and/or procedure utilised in the selection of candidates to receive assistance in the form of Mombasa grass seeds under its Forage Intervention Programme.

The director of investigations added that the $546,000, which was reported as the aggregate value of the work executed by the JDDB on Samuda's property, was not inclusive of the cost of the Mombasa grass seeds.

Stephenson said "furthermore, the other invoices for labour and equipment provided by the St Catherine Parish Office of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) were not an accurate representation of the total cost of the establishment of the demonstration plot."

However, he said there were no grounds for criminal charges against Samuda.

"Notwithstanding the finding of no criminal conduct herein, the DI finds the Hon Minister Karl Samuda's conduct in accepting the referenced benefit, ethically reprehensible. Given his current position in Cabinet and as a Member of Parliament, the DI recommends that the Most Hon Prime Minister and the Hon Speaker of the House of Representatives take such action as may be necessary and sufficient to acknowledge this and assure the public that such conduct is unacceptable," Stephenson stated.

He has recommended that the total benefit received by Samuda be valued and that the Cabinet minister be billed for the balance to cover the total cost.

Stephenson also recommended legislation barring ministers of government from accepting personal benefits from programmes implemented by agencies for which they have ministerial responsibility.

