St Elizabeth police name two men as persons of interest

The St Elizabeth police have listed two men as persons of interest as investigators probe cases in the parish.

Being sought are:

1. Dwayne Morris, otherwise called 'Sharkie', of Barbary Hall district, St Elizabeth.

2. Seymour Mullings, otherwise called 'Max', of Jointwood district, Maggotty, St Elizabeth.

Detectives believe the men are able to assist them with information about ongoing investigations in the division, and are asking them to make contact with the Black River Police or any other police station by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21.

In addition, anyone who can assist the police to make contact with these individuals is asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2026, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

