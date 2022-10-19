St James construction worker shot dead

A 44-year-old construction worker was shot and killed on Coke Road in Glendevon, St James, on Tuesday morning.

He has been identified as Rhoan James, otherwise called 'Ranny' of the Coke Road community.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 7:45 a.m., James was on his way to work, when he was approached by two alleged gunmen.

The men reportedly chased James into a yard where they shot him over a dozen times, before escaping on foot.

The police were summoned and James was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

