Trial for Sangster airport workers held in cocaine bust again delayed

The trial of the four Sangster International Airport employees accused of trying to smuggle cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada last year has again been postponed.

Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr are facing charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

When the case was called up in the St James Parish Court today, the court was told that Kerr's attorney, Charles Sinclair, who was absent due to parliamentary obligations, had requested a new trial date as he said he needed to take additional instructions from his client.

Sinclair is a Government Senator and sits on parliamentary committees.

The court was also told that an additional statement for the prosecution's case file was recently submitted to the court's registry.

As a result, presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley set a new trial date of November 16 and further extended bail for the accused.

The new date did not go over well with Murray's lawyer, Michael Hemmings, and Waite's lawyer, Henry McCurdy, who argued that the lengthy delay to the start of the trial went against the rights of the defendants to a timely resolution of their case.

Allegations are that on October 10, 2021, the four defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

They allegedly conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, which involved the input of Jamaica's Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

