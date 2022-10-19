Update | No motive in Brown’s Town attack that left one dead, five injured

The police are yet to establish a motive for the shooting of six people, one fatally, in Orange Hill, Brown's Town, St Ann, on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The injured persons are currently being treated at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ryan Gayle said the police received reports about the shooting around 12:15 p.m. and responded.

It is reported that a group of men was gathered at a location in the community having drinks when a black Toyota Voxy motor vehicle drove up.

Two men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire on the group.

“At the end of it, six persons were shot, one fatally,” Gayle said.

“With the assistance of members of the community the injured persons were rushed to the St Ann's bay hospital where they're currently undergoing treatment.”

Gayle said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing with the police seeking to establish a motive for the attack.

