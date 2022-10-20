Bailey's Vale road block cleared 

The St Mary police have cleared a roadblock that was mounted by angry residents shortly before 7:00 pm this evening along the Bailey's Vale main road in the parish.

The residents were protesting the deplorable road conditions in that community.

The action of the residents were fuelled after a meeting held earlier at Wycliffe Martin High School, formerly Brimmervale High, seemingly went wrong, after communications manager of the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw, spoke about similar challenges of bad road conditions in other parishes following the recent heavy rainfall.

It was during Shaw's presentation that the meeting was disrupted by the angry residents, which ended prematurely, after they retorted that they were not the least bit interested in any parish other than St. Mary.

The residents then stormed out of the meeting and in less than 20 minutes the Bailey's Vale main road was blocked using old tyres, old fridge, down trees, and other debris.

It was the second roadblock to be mounted by the irate residents in that community this month, following one on October 17.

