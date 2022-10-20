Change in attitude towards older persons needed as C'bean grapples with ageing population

Caribbean Director for the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Diane Quarless, says as Caribbean countries, like Jamaica, deal with the reality of ageing populations, a change in attitudes towards older persons will be required.

A draft ECLAC study, entitled The Ageing Caribbean: 20 Years of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing has noted that in the Caribbean, the pace of demographic change is accelerating.

In 2000, for every 100 persons of working age in the Caribbean, there were 10 persons aged 65 and over. By 2020, that number had increased to 14.

By 2030, it will have increased to 20, and by 2045 it will be 28.

Between 2020 and 2045, the number of persons aged 65 and over in the Caribbean will double while the size of the working age population will remain roughly unchanged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Population ageing is affecting all Caribbean countries and territories and has important implications for pensions and social welfare policy, the workplace, population health and the demand for care services.

On Wednesday, experts from government, academia, non-governmental and civil society organisations met virtually to discuss the findings and recommendations contained in the draft ECLAC study.

“Population ageing represents an opportunity to fully utilise the skills, creativity, knowledge and experience of older persons. This will require changing attitudes towards older persons. It will require tackling age discrimination, a more flexible approach to retirement, more support for those with health conditions or disabilities, and stronger protections against abuse and neglect,” Quarless said during the meeting.

The study makes several recommendations, among them, to ensure that policies and laws for ageing and older persons are fit for purpose and to consider the need for new, updated or supplementary policies; renewal of links between governments and organisations of older persons and expanded opportunities for older persons to participate in decision-making; ensuring that non-contributory age pensions complement other pillars of the pension system and guarantee a minimum pension income to all older persons.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.