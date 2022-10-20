Cop and gunman killed in western Kingston shootout

A policeman and a gunman were killed late Thursday during a shootout in western Kingston, the police have confirmed.

Their names have not yet been ascertained.

An illegal gun was also seized, police sources disclosed.

Investigators are still at the scene.

More details to come.

- Livern Barrett

