Corporate Hands | Five NCU students get scholarships from Chinese Embassy

Five students of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) were recently awarded scholarships valuing approximately $200,000 each from Ambassador Chen Daojiang of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. The annual Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship has been available for the past four years. Seated (from left) are scholarship recipients Nataliia Ricketts, Jylissa C. Hartley, Shanise Roye, Terica Drysdale, and Jhordaine Gordon. Sharing the moment (standing, from left) are Ambassador Chen Daojiang; NCU President Professor Lincoln Edwards; Dr Michael Harvey, former NCU director of training and empowerment; Donna Fraser, director of scholarships and student aid; Michael Henry, education director at the Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists; Dr Merylyn Campbell-Flinch, director of chaplaincy service; Dr Vivienne Quarrie, vice-president – academic administration; and Carolyn Smith, interim vice-president – student services.