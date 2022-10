Donna Marie Millington (right), public relations officer for The Jamaican Association in Bermuda, presents a $600,000 cheque to Mustard Seed Communities Jamaica’s representatives (from left) Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director; Donald Hamilton, financial controller; and Donna Reynolds, operations manager, on August 20. The money was raised from a fundraising dinner and gala staged to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.