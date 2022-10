Principal of Charlie Smith High School Christopher Wright (second left) is delighted to receive a donation of $150,000 from the VM Group, through a partnership with the VM Foundation and the VM Group Operations Unit in their Unit for a Cause initiative. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Shenel Harriott, health and family life teacher; Lesa Robinson, manager, VM Group Business Support Services; Samantha Charles, CEO, VM Foundation; and Venisha Johnson, VM Group senior processing analyst.