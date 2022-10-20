Earth Today | New UNEP CEP boss eyes resource mobilisation

CHRISTOPHER CORBIN is the new man at the helm of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Cartagena Convention Secretariat and the Caribbean Environment Programme (CEP); and he is keen on bringing value to the governments and people of the region.

What that looks like, he explained, is the prioritisation of resource mobilisation to support their operations and externally funded high-priority and high-impact projects; as well as ensuring that their activities result in “direct socio-economic benefits” for the region and at the level of local communities.

“We have had some recent financial challenges, compounded by the economic impacts of COVID-19 on many of our countries (contracting parties). Our work as a Convention Secretariat is enabled through financial contributions by the 28 Governments of the Wider Caribbean Region,” explained the new coordinator.

“Moving forward, we will be working more closely with our countries/contracting parties, including demonstrating the value and relevance of our work on marine pollution, marine biodiversity and knowledge management to broader economic and social development,” said Corbin, who has more than three decades of experience in programme and project management nationally and regionally.

“The Cartagena Convention belongs to the countries and as a Secretariat, our goal is to facilitate regional cooperation and support countries in achieving the goals and objectives they agreed to under this regional legal framework,” he said further.

As for enabling direct socio-economic benefits, he said “this requires us to take a more integrated and participatory approach, both in the design and delivery of our work plan and budget”.

'HONOURED' BY APPOINTMENT

“We need to find the balance between on-the-ground local interventions that benefit livelihoods, support national policy and decision-making while also working towards wider transformational changes at a regional level through harmonised approaches and regional transboundary cooperation,” said the man, who admits to being “humbled and honoured” by his recent appointment.

Corbin was previously the programme manager for the Assessment and Management of Environmental Pollution Sub-Programme; and, since 2015, had also managed the Secretariat's Communication, Education, Training and Awareness (CETA) Sub-Programme. Prior to his work with UNEP, he was senior sustainable development and environment Officer with the government of Saint Lucia.

He holds a bachelor's degree with honours in chemistry and biology, and postgraduate training in environmental toxicology, environmental negotiations and diplomacy, and project and programme management certification.

Also high on his list of priorities is supporting governments in the upcoming discussions on the new Plastics Treaty and the increased focus on oceans and ocean-based economies; together with preparing for the next Conference of Parties scheduled for March 2023.

“This is our main decision-making fora where contracting parties/countries approve our work plan and budget and make strategic decisions. We will be presenting our new Medium-Term Strategy, including a Resource Mobilization Strategy, as well as our vision as a Secretariat,” he said.

“We will present how we can better support countries of the Wider Caribbean region in responding to the interlinked triple planetary crisis of: climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss,” added Corbin, who has authored and co-authored a number of peer reviewed publications on oceans governance, pollution, environmental health, and monitoring and analysis.

As for the new plastics treaty, he said the UNEP CEP team is “well placed to support countries in meeting these global commitments, preparing for such global discussions while at the same time responding to national and regional needs within the framework of the Cartagena Convention and its protocols”.

Also of importance, Corbin said, is improving their communications to ensure people understand the work of the Secretariat and the impacts of their interventions, “including through better quantification and visualisation of our achievements and indicators of success”.

Meanwhile, he noted his commitment to making best efforts to realise his intended outcomes, in the interest of the governments and people of the region while paying homage to the “trust and confidence” being placed in him by the senior management of the UNEP.

“I am proud to be afforded the opportunity to work with my colleagues, governments and regional and international partners to strengthen our work and impact as a Secretariat in achieving our mission, 'Protecting Our Caribbean Sea – Sustaining Our future',” Corbin said.

