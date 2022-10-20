Eight persons of interest named by Kingston Western police

The Kingston Western police have listed eight individuals as persons of interest.

They are:

1. Richard Miller, otherwise called 'Catman'.

2. Ryan Brembridge, otherwise called 'Little Blacks'.

3. Dwayne Grant, alias 'Billy'.

4. 'Tyson'

5. 'Charlie'

6. 'Buddy Man'

7. 'Pang'

8. 'Ready Ready'

The police say these individuals have been identified by detectives as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes committed in the division.

According to the police, several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers, however, these efforts have failed.

The men are now being asked to make contact with detectives at the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

