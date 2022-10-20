Man in custody over alleged sexual assault at St Ann hotel
The St Ann police have taken a suspect into custody over the alleged sexual assault of a female guest at a hotel in the parish.
Acting Senior Superintendent David White confirmed with The Gleaner Thursday morning that a suspect was apprehended but declined to provide further details.
Initial reports are that the woman and the man, said to be a photographer, became acquaintances before she arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on October 5.
It is alleged that last Sunday the woman went into a restroom at the hotel and while there she was allegedly lured into a cubicle by the man, who allegedly assaulted her.
A report was subsequently made to the hotel, and then the police.
Following investigations, the suspect was held.
Efforts to get a comment from the hotel were not successful.
