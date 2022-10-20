Man in custody over alleged sexual assault at St Ann hotel

The St Ann police have taken a suspect into custody over the alleged sexual assault of a female guest at a hotel in the parish.

Acting Senior Superintendent David White confirmed with The Gleaner Thursday morning that a suspect was apprehended but declined to provide further details.

Initial reports are that the woman and the man, said to be a photographer, became acquaintances before she arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on October 5.

It is alleged that last Sunday the woman went into a restroom at the hotel and while there she was allegedly lured into a cubicle by the man, who allegedly assaulted her.

A report was subsequently made to the hotel, and then the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Following investigations, the suspect was held.

Efforts to get a comment from the hotel were not successful.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.