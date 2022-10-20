Over $1b invested as ZOSOs extended for 60 days

The House of Representatives has approved a 60-day extension of the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica.

The areas are Denham Town, west Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens, and August Town in St Andrew; and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

The current ZOSOs will expire on October 22.

Resolutions for the extensions were moved by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang during Wednesday’s sitting.

Giving an update on the interventions being undertaken within the communities, the minister said they are at different stages of the ‘clear-hold-build’ strategy.

Mount Salem and Denham Town will continue into the build phase while the other five zones will maintain the hold phase for this period of extension.

Mount Salem and Denham Town are the longest-declared ZOSOs, since September 2017, and have collectively benefited from more than $700 million in investment.

Chang told Parliament that their work plans remain on track.

Turning to Greenwich Town and August Town, which have received a combined $350 million, he said social intervention committees will continue to work on the ground to achieve irreversible transformation in the communities over the next 60 days.

“Parade Gardens will require significant and sustained investment to address issues that have stymied the community’s growth and development for decades. In the coming months, the social intervention committee will finalise the work plan for Parade Gardens and confirm the required funding,” Chang told colleague lawmakers.

In Norwood, 30 micro-enterprises received grants totalling $5.8 million in March 2022.

Chang said an additional 20 enterprises were identified for grant assistance in September. Those funds will be disbursed by December 31.

The minister said the local government ministry had partnered with the social intervention committee to formulate a development plan for Savanna-la-Mar, which was declared a ZOSO in January 2022.

He shared that the process remains dynamic and includes identifying critical priorities and the required fiscal support.

The security minister said all zones have recorded reductions in major crimes, including murders.

• Mount Salem – 59%

• Denham Town – 32%

• August Town – 47%

• Greenwich Town – 30%

• Parade Gardens – 94%

• Savanna-la-Mar – 90%

• Norwood – 63%

“Notwithstanding the progress made so far in the declared zones, efforts must be continued at this stage for the realisation of the desired outcomes. These continuous improvement activities require further focused commitment and resources for immediate and long-term gains in order to ensure impact and sustainability,” Chang said.

