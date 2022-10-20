Portmore salutes community stalwarts

Jamaicans have been challenged to preserve the island’s natural, cultural and national heritage in its many and varied forms manifested in buildings, monuments, landscapes, artefacts, traditions, knowledge, memory, food or music.

“This is what makes us uniquely Jamaica … national heritage is being celebrated under the theme ‘Re-igniting Greatness Through Our Heritage’ which challenges us to establish and anchor our sense of identity to build a cohesive, confident and resilient society,” declared Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in a message read by Moyena Nangle Beech at the Portmore Heritage, Civic and Awards ceremony on the grounds of the Portmore Municipal Corporation’s offices on Monday.

“I trust that in our reflections on the traditions and various features of our heritage, we can be inspired by who we are and embrace the past with the knowledge that we have a godly heritage. It is our responsibility to build on the positive legacies of our forebears and protect the heritage that will continue to engage pride in our nation,” Sir Patrick charged.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his message, read by councillor for the Independence City division, Courtney Edwards, urged Jamaicans to draw inspiration from the sacrifices and accomplishments of Jamaica’s six heroes and single heroine, who are remembered for challenging the institutions of slavery, oppression, racism, colonialism and social injustice.

“As the struggle continues today, we must fight against those figurative shackles representing the mindset and mentality which holds us captive, that prevents us from realising our full potential as a people and a nation,” he said. Our heroes, through their struggles and sacrifices are extraordinary models given the lessons, strength of character, grit, determination, selflessness, grace and dignity they displayed.”

According to the prime minister, Jamaicans today should also draw on the advocacy and leaderships skill learnt.

Meanwhile, member of parliament for the St Catherine South, Fitz Jackson, who read the message from Opposition Leader Mark Golding, acknowledged the trials and triumphs of the country’s national heroes and further made a call for all heroes to be recognised.

“This National Heroes Day, let us also acknowledge our everyday heroes who keep the fabric of our society together. Our parents who face the daily challenge of providing for their families and do so with pride and dignity. Our teachers who work in such challenging circumstances to prepare our children to achieve their hopes and dreams.

“Our doctors, our nurses who work in adverse conditions to care for the sick and bring them back to health; our police, soldiers and firefighters who face dangers to their own lives, to enforce the law and to keep us safe: our civil servants who give a life of service to our great nation; to our farmers, business people who grow our foods and provide the goods and services that we rely on and our youth who represent hope for the future and resilience.”

“Let us build the Jamaica dream of a just and loving society that provides opportunities for a good quality of life for all our people. The dream that our national heroes fought for…”

The ceremony which was preceded by a march past of uniformed groups including cadets and Scouts saw floral and oral tributes to all the National Heroes, after which community stalwarts from different fields were recognised. Eunice McNamee received the award for Culture, Andrea Blake Grant and Carl Jordan shared the award for contribution to Education, while the Sports award went to Peter Beckford and Brianna Lyston. The Spirit Award went to Raquel Newman and the Youth Development Award to Shennika Keane.

The Kiwanis Clubs of Greater Portmore took the Group/Organisation award and six councillors and eight staff members were recognised for their years of service to the Portmore municipality.

