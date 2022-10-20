Thu | Oct 20, 2022

School principal allegedly linked to over $4 million in illegal land sales

Published:Thursday | October 20, 2022 | 8:51 AM
Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and conspiracy to defraud. - File photo

Five people have already come forward with claims that they paid school principal Suelyn Ward Brown over $4 million for lands near Clifton, St Catherine, police officials have disclosed.

One complainant allegedly shelled out $2.4 million for a plot in the controversial development, according to one investigator.

Others claimed they paid $800,000 and $600,000.

The police are seeking information from the public as they continue their probe of illegal land sales allegedly linked to the Clansman Gang.

Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and conspiracy to defraud.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.