School principal allegedly linked to over $4 million in illegal land sales
Five people have already come forward with claims that they paid school principal Suelyn Ward Brown over $4 million for lands near Clifton, St Catherine, police officials have disclosed.
One complainant allegedly shelled out $2.4 million for a plot in the controversial development, according to one investigator.
Others claimed they paid $800,000 and $600,000.
The police are seeking information from the public as they continue their probe of illegal land sales allegedly linked to the Clansman Gang.
Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and conspiracy to defraud.
