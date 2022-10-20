School principal allegedly linked to over $4 million in illegal land sales

Five people have already come forward with claims that they paid school principal Suelyn Ward Brown over $4 million for lands near Clifton, St Catherine, police officials have disclosed.

One complainant allegedly shelled out $2.4 million for a plot in the controversial development, according to one investigator.

Others claimed they paid $800,000 and $600,000.

The police are seeking information from the public as they continue their probe of illegal land sales allegedly linked to the Clansman Gang.

Ward-Brown is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and conspiracy to defraud.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.