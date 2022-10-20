St Catherine man freed of robbery and gun charges
A St Catherine man who was accused of robbing a deliveryman at gunpoint was freed in the Gun Court on Wednesday after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Ricardo Brown, a 22-year-old labourer, of Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine, appeared before Justice Judith Pusey on charges of illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.
It was alleged that a motorcyclist was on his way to make a delivery when he was ordered at gunpoint to relinquish his motorbike.
He was also robbed of his cellular phone, money and the meal he was delivering.
A report was made to the police and the motorcycle tracked to West Bay in Portmore, after which Brown was arrested.
- Rasbert Turner
