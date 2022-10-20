Three arrested as probe into Hanover businessman’s murder continues

Head of Police Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, is reporting that detectives in Hanover have made headway in their investigation into the murder of a supermarket operator in the parish on Wednesday, October 19.

According to ACP Chambers, three persons have been arrested, and investigative leads indicate that more persons may be involved. Detectives continue to pursue these leads. The motive for the killing has been established as robbery.

Chambers is also appealing to members of the public to support the investigation by sharing what they know with detectives.

Persons with information can call the Green Island Police at 876-956-9200, the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

According to police reports, 36-year-old He Jing, a shop operator of East Mountain Pride Avenue, Kingston 6, was gunned down in his supermarket in Orange Bay, Hanover on Wednesday, October 19. The supermarket was robbed of cash, liquor and other items.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.