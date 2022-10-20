Toddler dies, several children ill reportedly from outbreak of rotavirus

At least one toddler is believed to have died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, owing to an outbreak of gastroenteritis.

And reports are that over 200 children presented at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston last weekend with symptoms of vomiting, fever and diarrhoea.

Gastroenteritis is caused by the common rotavirus, which is prevalent during the cooler months of October, November and December.

Doctors at Cornwall Regional are now carrying out investigations into the death, Dr Delroy Fray, clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), told The Gleaner.

He was unable to say whether or not the child died from the virus.

However, he is urging parents to ensure that their children are properly hydrated at all times, as this will help them survive the onslaught of the rotavirus.

In the meantime, a voice note reportedly from a leading medical doctor to his team urged them to be vigilant at this time owing to a serious bout of gastroenteritis among paediatric patients within the parishes of St James and Kingston.

“There is a patient who had similar symptoms last night and apparently succumbed at Cornwall Regional Hospital. And I need you guys to be very vigilant. We need to ensure we have all the necessary tools to rehydrate the younger patients – rehydration salts, the different type of fluids, depending on their age group,” the message stated.

- Janet Silvera

