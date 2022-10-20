Update | Murdered Hanover businessman identified

The police have identified the businessman who was shot and killed in Lucea, Hanover, Wednesday afternoon as He Jing, also known as 'Archie'.

The police say at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, He was in his supermarket, on Orange Bay Plaza in Green Island, when he was shot and robbed by three masked gunmen.

The Chinese national reportedly moved to Hanover recently.

He operated a business on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, before taking over the Green Island supermarket.

- Janet Silvera

