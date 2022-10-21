107 gastro cases weekly in young children- MOH

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an increase in gastroenteritis cases in Jamaica over last year, with an average 107 infections recorded weekly in children under five years old in 2022.

The ministry says there were 31 cases per week in 2021 across the island.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Webster-Kerr, says while this year's figure is higher than last year's, it is not unusual, as cases were lower than normal in 2021.

The Ministry of Health is urging caution as cases of gastroenteritis are expected to increase in the cooler months of the year, with Dr. Webster-Kerr noting that the weekly case count could get as high as 800.

Parents and caregivers are advised to pay attention to their children, a media release from the ministry says.

It says medication should not be used to stop the diarrhoea or vomiting. Instead, oral rehydration fluid (ORF) should be used to replace the water and special substances that are lost as a result of diarrhoea or vomitting.

It adds that children should ingest ORF until their condition improves, although the treatment will not stop or shorten the course of diarrhoea.

“If a child is breastfed, continue breastfeeding frequently. Other fluids, such as coconut water, diluted fruit juices, as well as plain water, can also be given. Do not give sweet drinks,” says Dr. Webster-Kerr.

She says persons should visit their health care provider if symptoms do not improve.

The caution from the health ministry comes as the authorities investigate the suspected death of a two year old boy from gastroenteritis.

About gastroenteritis (GE):

GE causes irritation and inflammation of the stomach and intestines, resulting in diarrhoea (running belly) and/or vomitting.



Both adults and children can contract GE through bacteria, viruses or parasites in contaminated or spoilt food, unclean water or dirty hands.



GE can cause death, especially in young children because of dehydration (losing too much fluid).

Symptoms

Symptoms of GE include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and an upset stomach.



The affected person may also experience headache, fever and abdominal cramps or stomach aches.

