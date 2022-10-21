Carpenter survives gun attack, crash

A St James carpenter is now counting his blessings following an incident on Friday morning in which he was shot at by men armed with high-powered rifles, before crashing into a house as he made his escape.

About 1:15 a.m. the 25-year-old carpenter was driving his motor car home along the Hendon main road in the parish when he came upon five men armed with rifles.

The gunmen attempted to stop the carpenter who sped away from the scene, but was chased by the men who fired several shots inside his car.

In his bid to escape, the carpenter ran off the road and crashed into a house.

Luckily he was not injured and the police were summoned.

-Hopeton Bucknor

