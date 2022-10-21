Caymanas Bay, St Catherine residents want bad roads repaired

Residents of Caymanas Bay in St Catherine are calling for the authorities to move with urgency to undertake road repairs in the area.

They say they have been suffering for the past two years with poor road conditions.

The residents argue that motorists have experienced damage to their vehicles due to the plethora of potholes, with some near-miss accidents.

They also expressed fear of being pounced upon and robbed or even killed when they have to drive at a snail's pace to avoid large potholes.

The residents say they are disappointed that there has been no action to fix the roads.

Amid the complaints, one resident, Kefa Williams, today took it upon himself to do some patch work after a bad encounter while traversing the roadway.

“When my bike fell into a huge pothole on Thursday night, I said enough is enough, I am not going to let these potholes cause my life and the lives of others. The only thing I could think of is getting dirt to throw into the potholes. So I got up early this morning and started the job,” Williams said while smiling.

“We can't wait on the government to do everything, we as the citizens have to do things to improve our way of living. I love to work and I am interested in the welfare of the community,” added Williams.

Businessman Michael Bell, who lives in Caymanas Country Club Estates, and who was always concerned about the state of the road, said when he saw what Williams was doing, he decided he had to help.

Bell bought marl, hired a compactor machine, and he and some of his workmen joined Williams in the task to fix the potholes.

“As citizens of this country, out of love for everyone, we must do things for the betterment of the people even to help in the fight against crime,” said Bell.

“I wish we had more committed citizens like Williams and Bell,” a resident remarked.

- Barbara Gayle

