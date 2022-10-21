Chef accused of rape of 13-y-o girl gets $100,000 bail

A St Catherine chef who reportedly held up a 13-year-old student in a bathroom and raped her was today granted $100,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The 41-year-old accused, Davion Rowe, was arrested and charged following the alleged incident on September 3.

It is reported that the teenager was using the bathroom at a shop when she was allegedly pounced upon by Rowe who had a knife.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted her.



A report was made and Rowe was later arrested.

He was later charged after being pointed out by the complainant.

During the bail application, the accused through his lawyer, Donahue Martin, denied the allegations.

As part of his bail, he was ordered to avoid the Old Harbour area and not to interfere with witnesses.

Rowe is to return to court on February 14 next year.

