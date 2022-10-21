Construction of new multimillion-dollar police facilities halted in Westmoreland

WESTERN BUREAU:

CONSTRUCTION FOR two separate two-storey buildings valued at $350 million to house the Little London Police Station and the Frome Police Station in Westmoreland has been halted over water table issues.

This was revealed by Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs, head of the Westmoreland Police Division, who told councillors in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) that a waterlogging issue has surfaced at the construction site in Little London and it is being handled at the highest level.

The new police facilities, which are being built in collaboration the National Housing Trust under the Ministry of National Security’s Project Rebuild, Overhaul, and Construct (ROC) initiative, is aimed at modernising and making police stations islandwide citizen-friendly and better workspaces.

“We also had the Little London Police Station, where the ground was broken, prior to that. The work has been halted recently [at the Little London police station site]. Not being an expert, but I think it had something to do with the water table, they have gone back to the drawing board to resolve that,” said Josephs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“...I attended a meeting with the National Housing Trust and the Property Management Division of the JCF – Jamaica Constabulary Force, [about two weeks ago] and they will be going back to the drawing board to have that sorted out,” the Westmoreland police chief said as he outlined the problem with the construction site for the Little London Police Station.

When questioned by Deputy Mayor Danree Delancy about the status of the construction work on the Frome Police Station, Josephs said while he had not visited the construction site recently, he was of the view that construction is taking place as planned.

But an investigation by The Gleaner has discovered that work on the Frome Police Station building was halted, similar to the Little London Police Station, for a soil test to be carried out to ensure that the area is suitable to construct the type of facility for which it is earmarked.

It is understood that construction halted immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony was held on September 15.

“All is not well, we are waiting on some reports, not to stop the construction, but to redesign the foundation,” head of the Area One Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, said as he confirmed the temporary work stoppage on the Frome Police Station.

“That which you mentioned was what was officially discussed in a session where they said when they started to do the foundation because of the high waters. They now have to be doing some soil tests to establish whether or not the foundation as was presented would be sufficient to hold the massive stricture that is anticipated,” Chambers told The Gleaner yesterday.

He noted that no timeline has been given for work to resume.

Westmoreland, which is located on Jamaica’s southwestern coast, carries a high water table.

Ground was broken for the project by Prime Minister Andrew Holness six months ago. The multimillion-dollar project, which is projected for completion in two years, provides for the construction of a two-storey building, living quarters, and a new holding area, the erection of boundary walls, kitchen and laundry facilities, and appliances.

It is also expected to feature a new sewage-disposal system, but checks made with the Westmoreland Health Department showed that approval has been given for a septic-pit sewage system for both facilities.

Meanwhile, construction of the Frome Police Station started in August and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com