Foreigners charged in major gun find case get January date

Two United States nationals implicated in the seizure of 21 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition at a warehouse at the wharf in Kingston in March were both offered $10 million bail in the Gun Court.

Jermaine Baker, 36-year-old chef of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and 42-year-old Dervan Brown, a construction worker of Bronx, New York, were offered bail on charges of illegal importation of firearm and ammunition following a successful bail application by their lawyers last Thursday.

The two foreign nationals are among four people who are charged in relation to the huge gun find.

Also charged are Godfrey Martin, believed to be the alleged mastermind, and his girlfriend, Sherilyn McLean.

The St Elizabeth businessman who is otherwise called ‘Rev’ was arrested on August 7 at a popular party in St Ann, while McLean, who is an American citizen, was arrested and charged on September 13.

The two defendants, who were earlier released on $5 million bail, also appeared in court last Thursday and their bail was extended.

All four defendants are to return to court on January 30 of next year.

On March 4, three rifles, 18 handguns, and 2,216 rounds of ammunition were found after customs officers detected a suspicious package and summoned the Contraband Enforcement Team.

Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC, is representing Brown. while Jacqueline Samuels-Brown, KC, and attorney-at-law Everton Dewar are representing Martin.

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin is representing Baker, while his colleague, Vincent Wellesley, appears for McLean.