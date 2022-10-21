JFJ condemns murders of policemen in separate incidents

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is condemning the killing of two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force by criminals.

Corporal Oliver Mullings, who was attached to the Kingston Western Division, was killed in Trench Town, Kingston on Thursday.

And Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division was murdered at a wake in his community of Ricketts Avenue in Maxfield Park, St Andrew last Saturday.

Four other persons were shot, including a 10-year-old child.

JFJ says in a society plagued by violent crime, law enforcement officers face great risks in the line of duty protecting Jamaicans.

The organisation says it hopes that the perpetrators of these crimes will be quickly brought before the courts.

It is also urging anyone with information that could assist to report it to the police.

JFJ expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of slain cops.

