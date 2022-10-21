Man fined $50,000 for assaulting woman during dispute, gun charge dismissed

A man who hit a woman during a dispute in Trench Town, Kingston back in March was today found guilty of assault at common law and fined $50,000.

However, the charge of illegal possession of firearm was dismissed against Davion Roberts by Justice Cayls Wiltshire in the Gun Court following a three-day trial.

The judge, in arriving at the not-guilty verdict, found that the complainant was unreliable.

Robert's attorney John Jacobs, during cross-examination, had also discredited the witness.

He highlighted several inconsistencies in the statement that she gave to the police and her evidence in court.

Allegations in the matter are that on March 1, Roberts went to visit his mother in Trench Town in Kingston.

While there, he approached the complainant, slapped her in the face, and allegedly pointed a gun at her while threatening her.

Roberts allegedly fled the area shortly after but was arrested.

When cautioned he said, "A lie she a tell pon mi. Mi admit say mi lick her pon her mouth but mi never point nuh gun at her.”

