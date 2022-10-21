Man nabbed after visiting jailed associates in stolen vehicle

A man believed to be involved in a car-stealing ring has been arrested by police after he showed up at the Lionel Town Police Station, in Clarendon, to visit persons in lock-up in a stolen vehicle.

He was reportedly driving a 2015 Toyota Axio motor car.

The police say the two persons he was visiting were in jail after being busted for trying to sell another stolen Toyota Axio motor car.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says police became suspicious after the man turned up to visit the others in a similar car, checks were made and it was discovered that the vehicle was registered to one of the jailed men.

The CCU says further checks by the Force's serial number restoration expert revealed that the vehicle's chassis and engine numbers had been tampered with and that the car had been stolen in another parish.

The man was then arrested, however, he has not yet been charged.

In the meantime, the two men he was visiting, 38-year-old Kemar Meeks and 30-year-old Tyrone Smith, both of Evans Street in May Pen, Clarendon, have since been charged with fraudulent use of registration plate, uttering forged documents and forgery.

It is alleged that after advertising a stolen motor car for sale on social media, they met the prospective buyer at the May Pen Police Station on October 14 to conduct the sale.

The CCU says the prospective buyer sought the assistance of the police to verify the vehicle documents and it was then discovered that the Toyota Axio motor car bore a registration plate that was not assigned to it, and that it had been reported stolen in the Half-Way Tree area.

"The police are using these latest incidents to remind persons of the importance of being vigilant when purchasing motor vehicles. The police are able to assist with the verification process, and persons are encouraged to contact their local police for assistance," the CCU says.

