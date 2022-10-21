Police earn kudos for smooth traffic flow in Ocho Rios

Business and tourism stakeholders have been heaping praises on the St Ann police for work over the usually busy holiday weekend which saw much improved traffic flow in the resort area and its environs.

The Ocho Rios Runaway Bay Portland Chapter of The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the St Ann Chamber of Commerce commended the lawmen for the “tremendous” work done over the holiday weekend to prevent a repeat of the traffic nightmare which transpired over the Easter weekend.

The JHTA, in a letter dated October 19 from chairman Vana Taylor, praised Acting Superintendent David White, head of the St Ann police, and his team.

“We write to commend you and your team on the tremendous job you and your team have been doing in St Ann,” the letter noted.

It continued: “The officers were visible and alert in the vicinity of traffic lights and other sensitive areas over the recent holiday weekend. This enabled the smooth flow of traffic without much delay, resulting in favourable comments from some members of the public. We thank and congratulate you and your team.”

SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION

President of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce Dr Ransford Davidson said the police and other planning agencies must be commended for their ‘successful execution in managing the flow of traffic. He said it was obvious that proper planning and controls were in place to prevent traffic congestion and disorderly conduct on the roads.

“The resources were put in place and officers were visible at critical points which ensured a smooth flow of traffic. Kudos to the JCF and other agencies that supported the effort,” Davidson told The Gleaner.

The police report that there were 16 major events in St Ann over the weekend, with over 250,000 patrons in total turning out.

Traffic, however, flowed freely for the most part, a far cry from the miserable situation that existed six months prior.

Chaotic scenes of congested Ocho Rios thoroughfares swirled on social media, with reports of vehicles stuck in traffic for hours, forcing some passengers to walk several miles to their destinations.

A flood of parties, including one at Pearly Beach which shouldered most of the blame, reportedly contributed significantly to the pile-up. The police would later issue a ban on all activities at Pearly Beach.