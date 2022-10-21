Three lawmen accused of killing tiler to face Home Circuit Court

THE CASE involving three policemen accused of killing a St Andrew tiler after he had reported them for alleged bribery is expected to be transferred to the Home Circuit Court next Monday.

Corporal Miguel Eubanks and Constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter are facing murder and bribery charges in the July 16 shooting death of 49-year-old Phillip Wallace, of Green Glide Close in the community.

When the accused law enforcers appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, their attorneys were notified that the director of public prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, would be entering a nolle prosequi to end proceedings in the parish court, as well as a voluntary bill of indictment to transfer the matter to the high court.

The transfer was planned for Wednesday, but when the case was called up, the original documents had not yet reached the court. As a result, Justice Leighton Morris postponed the matter for the defence to make preparation for the transfer. The accused men’s bail was also extended for them to return to court on October 24.

Reports are that on July 16 about 10:41 a.m., Wallace was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up. The three accused lawmen reportedly exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at Wallace, killing him.

It is further reported that the accused men also shot at Wallace’s companion, but she escaped without injury.

The accused cops are alleged to have requested money from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier.

The policemen had reportedly arrested Wallace who was in possession of half a pound of ganja, but requested $150,000 to drop the matter.

A sum of $15,000 was allegedly paid over to the cops, but they allegedly charged Wallace and demanded that he pay the remainder of the requested sum in order for the matter not to proceed to court.

Wallace, however, made a report to the Constant Spring police and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

Shortly after, he was shot and killed

Following investigations, the cops were arrested and charged.

