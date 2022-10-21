Unidentified woman's body found off St James coast

The body of an unidentified woman was retrieved from the sea in the vicinity of Ramsons, at Reading, St James, on Friday morning.

The body, which had wounds to the back of the head, was discovered floating face down off the shores of a bathing beach, shortly after 9:30 a.m., by persons who visited the area.

The police were summoned, and upon their arrival they had to call for assistance from the Marine Police to remove the body from the water.

A towel covered in blood and a wig were also removed from the scene.

The Anchovy police are carrying out investigations into the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.